Shropshire bowling club withdraws from league

Preston Brockhurst’s dwindling membership has forced them to withdraw from another veterans league.

“Sadly we have been advised by Preston Brockhurst that they have to withdraw their team from the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League this year,” said its secretary-treasurer Simon Fullard. “They may continue to have some social bowling, but all league bowling is unfortunately finished.

“We wish all their remaining current members all the best for the future.”

Preston Brockhurst officials appealed for new members last year and have already advised the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League that they would be withdrawing their two teams this year.

The area is a real blackspot for bowls in the county with Corbet Uffington, Ercall Magna in High Ercall and Shawbury all folding in recent years.

Bandit Bowls

A late, weather enforced change of plan so nearly paid off for Joe Dicken.

The Sir John Bayley man had hoped to be in Yorkshire on Saturday to play in a winter sweep at Spen Victoria, but heavy rain waterlogged the Cleckheaton club’s green and put paid to that.

Instead he headed to Joules BC in Market Drayton for the Bandit Bowls one-day competition – and battled through to the final.

But Dicken’s goal of landing the top share of a £187 prize fund from 27 entries was ended by county No.1 Callum Wraight.

The Castlefields star, who won five BB one-dayers in a row up until January 3, won the final showdown 21-15 to end the day unbeaten.

Wraight raced past Bylet’s Cheryl Caswell 21-9 in the semi-finals while Dicken defeated Davie Cunningham 21-16, the Ellesmere man having earlier beaten last week’s winner Scott Harries.

Quarter-final scores – Caswell 21 Ashton Davies 13; Wraight 21 Gary Whitehall 16; Dicken 21 Lee Walmsley 17; Cunningham 21 Rob Renke 11.

Free Press Cup

Castlefields, the first Shropshire winners of the Free Press Cup last year, are eager to repeat the historic feat in 2026.

The Shrewsbury bowls giants won the Midlands area club knockout that was launched in 1907 by beating King George V at Littleover in October and are sure to be among the maximum of 32 entries this year.

March 31 is the deadline for clubs to pay the £50 entry fee for the 21-up, five home five away KO to Telford-based organiser Rob Burroughs.

“There are no changes from last year apart from setting a finals date of Sunday, September 20, which will definitely be the date of the semi-finals and final on a neutral green,” he said.