Shrewsbury Town part ways with head coach Michael Appleton

Salop sit just two points above the relegation zone after a dramatic late loss at Cambridge United, leaving them with 15 defeats from 27 league games this season.

The defeat at the Abbey Stadium was their fourth consecutive away loss and means they have just one win since their mid-November victory over Newport County.

Shrewsbury have not won on the road since September 6 at Barnet and hold the worst away record in League Two, conceding more goals away from home than any other side in the division.

The club confirmed Appleton’s departure in a statement, which read: “Shrewsbury Town can confirm head coach Michael Appleton and his assistant Richard O’Donnell have left the club by mutual consent.

“Michael and Richard have conducted themselves with professionalism and integrity since arriving in Shropshire in March last year.

“We would like to thank them both for all their hard work during their time at the football club. We wish them the best of luck for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is under way.”

Appleton initially joined Town in late March last year, on an interim basis, following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth before being handed the role permanently in May on a two-year deal.

For the trip to Cambridge, Appleton made four changes in an attempt to spark a response after last weekend’s 5-1 defeat at MK Dons. However, Shrewsbury were unable to halt their slide and slipped to another late away defeat, leaving them hovering near the foot of the League Two table.

The decisive moment came when Luca Hoole was penalised for handball while attempting to block a cross, resulting in a late penalty. Town players and Appleton disputed the decision at full-time.

Despite a more defensively resolute display compared to the MK Dons loss, Salop managed just two shots at the Abbey Stadium.

Appleton’s exit follows a busy January transfer window in which six new players have arrived to bolster the squad.

Speaking after the game, Appleton insisted he still believed Shrewsbury could turn their form around and avoid relegation.

However, he admitted his task had been “tougher than it should have been,” adding that recruitment could have been better and that the club “could have given ourselves a much better chance than what we have done".

Salop return to action on Saturday when they host 11th-placed Barnet at the Croud Meadow, as they look to secure back-to-back wins on home soil.