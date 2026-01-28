"Might give us something different" - Rob Edwards pleased with Wolves winger's return

The 22-year-old, who recently returned from a groin injury, was introduced at half-time for the disappointing Jackson Tchatchoua and impressed as Wolves enjoyed a better second half in their defeat at the Etihad.

Edwards, who was also pleased with Jorgen Strand Larsen's contribution off the bench, was full or praise for how R.Gomes took his chance.

"We got it out to Jackson a few times in the first half and couldn't quite make it happen," Edwards said when asked about his half-time changes.

"I just felt that Rodrigo might give us something different when we do get that switch of play. Maybe we can be a bit more aggressive and get something going down that right-hand side.

"I thought Jorgen was good as well.