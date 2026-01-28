Fan column: Lack of VAR the only positive of a Wolves relegation

Any stint in the Championship whether brief or longer-term is not an appealing prospect.

Seeking solace in suggesting that winning games more frequently at the lower level will assuage the disappointment of relegation a fatuous argument. The Saturday / Tuesday slog an unrelenting grind desperately difficult to escape from.

Sure, I loved it when Nuno’s fledgling outfit imperiously breezed to promotion but just as vivid in the memory are the long years of floundering at this level, trapped in mediocrity and disappointment. Little to recommend second tier football but the silver lining is surely a belated termination from the dreaded VAR.