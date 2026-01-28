Exclusive: Former Wolves boss in contention for Championship job
Former Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is among the names being considered for the vacant manager's job at Leicester City, the Express & Star understands.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Last updated
The 57-year-old has been out of a job since he was sacked at Wolves in November, following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham that saw Wolves sitting bottom of the Premier League after slipping to eight defeats in 10 top-flight matches.
He spent less than a year in charge of the Molineux club after arriving the previous December and helping keep Wolves in the Premier League, alongside a remarkable six-game winning run.