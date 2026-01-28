Bournemouth make double transfer swoop ahead of Wolves clash

The Cherries will arrive at Molineux on Saturday with a bolstered squad after adding Brazilian winger Rayan and Greek goalkeeper Christos Mandas to their ranks.

Andoni Iraola's side saw off competition from several European sides, as well as teams in Saudi Arabia and Russia, to sign 19-year-old Rayan for an initial £24.7million, on a five-and-a-half year deal that also includes £5.6million in potential add-ons.

Rayan becomes Bournemouth's joint-second biggest transfer in their history and will replace Antoine Semenyo, who joined Manchester City for £65million earlier this month and scored against Wolves at the weekend.

"I am happy and honoured to be here, especially with the sporting project they developed for me," he said.

Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth's president of football operations, added: "Rayan has already shown impressive consistency and maturity for his age.

"We believe he has enormous potential, and Bournemouth is the right environment for him to continue his development and make an impact. I'm excited to have him as part of our team, as we continue to reinvest in the squad."

The Cherries have also completed a loan deal for Mandas from Italian Serie A side Lazio.

The 24-year-old becomes the club's first Greek player and has arrived until the end if the season, with Bournemouth paying a loan fee of around £1.3million.

There is also an option to buy included in the deal, for £16million, while Bournemouth will have to pay an additional £860,000 if they choose not to sign him permanently.

"When I knew Bournemouth were interested, I wanted to come here," he said.

"It feels like a magical atmosphere between the players and the fans, and I like the way the team plays, so it is the right move."