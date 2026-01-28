Aston Villa announce the return of midfielder Douglas Luiz

Boss Unai Emery stepped up efforts to recruit another midfielder, after it emerged Youri Tielemans could miss around two months with an ankle injury sustained in Sunday's 2-0 win at Newcastle.

Tielemans is due to get a second assessment on the injury but the initial prognosis would see him join Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn on the sidelines.

Luiz had been steadily climbing Villa's list of potential targets as the transfer window progressed and a reunion was confirmed on Wednesday evening.

The Brazil international made more than 200 appearances for the club before joining Juventus for £42.5million in 2024.

After a difficult first season in Italy he joined Villa’s Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest on loan last summer but has made only eight league appearances after struggling early in the campaign with a hamstring injury.

Villa have endured a rough month on the injury front with Kamara lost for the season and McGinn facing more than a month out.

Enquiries had been made over AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but signing Luiz appealed due to the player’s quality and prior knowledge of Emery’s methods.