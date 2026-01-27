Wolves transfer latest: Jorgen Strand Larsen stance, Emmanuel Agbadou deal and potential incomings
Wolves are set for a busy end to the transfer window - as they get braced for incoming offers for their most valuable assets.
By Jonny Drury
Published
With relegation looking increasingly likely - the rumours surrounding Wolves players have been building through the transfer window.
In recent days, the club has fended away offers for both Jorgen Stand Larsen and David Moller Wolfe - and it is not expected to end there.
On the latest episode of the E&S Wolves podcast, Jonny Drury and Liam Keen discuss the latest regarding a number of Wolves players - and look at potential incomings before the end of the window.