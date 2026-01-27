The 21-year-old arrived at Wolves back in the summer from Celta Vigo in what was Wolves' marquee signing of a window that saw them spend around £100m.

However, the majority of those signings have not gone the way they would have hoped, including Lopez.

Just two of his nine Premier League matches have been starts - and overall he has featured only 12 times in all competitions.

He has been an unused substitute in Wolves' last four Premier League outings - and he heads back off to his former club just months after his arrival at Molineux.

A deal for Lopez was completed on Monday evening - with the wide man moving back to Spain until the end of the season.

Fer Lopez in action for Wolves against Brentford (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Lopez released a message to Wolves fans on social media and insisted he will take the 'positives' out of his underwhelming start to life at the club.

He said: "Today I would like to address you to express my gratitude for these past months in which I have had the opportunity to wear the Wolves shirt and play at Molineux Stadium.

"They have been the began with great excitement, but in which we were not able to achieve the results we worked for and all wanted.

"However, I take with me the positive side of the learning from the situation and the beautiful people I have had the chance to meet.

"From now on, in this second part of the season, I wish you all the very best, see you soon!"