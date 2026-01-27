The end of an era at Market Drayton bowls league

Wendy Icke was secretary and treasurer of the Market Drayton Senior Citizens league for years and represented it as County President in 2020-21.

She currently represents the league as its President as part of the North Shropshire Veterans association that runs it and the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League – but that is about to change.

“Sadly, we have been advised by Wendy Icke that she wishes to stand down as League President at the AGM this year,” said association secretary Simon Fullard.

“A great servant to the league, we have to respect her wishes and thank her for all her work over the years - and her help in establishing the joint administration with the Barlows League.

“We wish her all the best for the future.”

The Drayton league had two full divisions of 14 teams last year and Fullard said the search was still on for new applications to help it revert back to its pre-Covid structure of three divisions.

Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League

A new chairman needs electing tonight at the AGM of a leading Shropshire bowls league.

Sean Round will step down after 14 years leading the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League at the meeting at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club (7.30m).

“He has done a brilliant job and will be a hard act to follow – but the officers have a successor in waiting who we’re sure will carry on the good work,” said a league spokesperson.

First-time champions Sinclair will be saluted at the meeting after another good year of exciting title races and rising competition entry numbers.

The down side was that the league made a £11,000 loss on 2025 as the accounts had to carry the burden of two presentation dinners and consequently two lots of prize money paid out in the same financial year.

A whole series of rule change proposals are also on the agenda, the spokesperson adding: “We are hopeful that this is he last thorough review of our rules we have to do for a good number of years.”