Liam Keen comment: What we learned from Wolves' defeat to Man City

From defensive blips to some attacking threat, Wolves did not wilt at City despite losing the match.

Competitive

Wolves' mini resurgence of late has restored some pride in the club, fan base and players, while also making Wolves competitive again.

The points they have picked up in recent games have come in matches they would have lost earlier this season, as Edwards continues to make Wolves more competitive in the top flight.

Despite losing at the weekend, that was clearly evident against City.

The hosts may not have been at their best, but Wolves recovered from a frustrating first half to put City under some pressure in the second 45, in a display that probably deserved a goal.

There is a general level of consistency to Wolves now that we never saw previously this campaign and although it will be too late for survival, it can play a part in helping forge Wolves' long-term trajectory.

"We kept the game where we wanted it to be," Edwards said.