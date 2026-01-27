Former Wolves captain who made over 270 appearances set for Championship loan switch following Wrexham spell

The former Wolves skipper, who turned out more than 270 times for the club across an eight year spell that saw him help the club back into the Premier League and into Europe, moved on to Leicester City following his days at Molineux.

Then in the summer he made a move to newly promoted Championship side Wrexham for an undisclosed fee.

He was one of a raft of former Premier League players that were signed by the Hollywood owned Welsh side after they won their third promotion in three seasons.

Coady started the first five games of the season for Phil Parkinson's side - but has not featured in the league since a 3-1 defeat at home to QPR in September.

And his last outing for the club came in a 2-1 EFL Cup defeat against Cardiff City in October.

He has found himself out of the side and out of the squad at the Racecourse Ground - and had been linked with a possible switch to SPL giants Rangers earlier in the window.

Now it appears he could be staying in the Championship.

It has been reported that Wrexham and Charlton have agreed a deal for the former Wolves skipper to make the move to The Valley for the remainder of the season.