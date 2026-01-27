Brandon Thomas-Asante could be hit with West Brom repeat ban - after incident in Coventry City's defeat to Norwich

Thomas-Asante signed for Coventry in the summer of 2024 for a fee in the region of £2.25 million.

This season he has netted ten goals in 22 outings - with the Sky Blues soaring to the top of the table as Frank Lampard looks to guide them back to the Premier League following years out of the top flight.

They were hit with a blow on Monday evening though - as Lampard's men were beaten 2-1 at struggling Norwich City.

And the former Baggies forward could have landed himself in hot water for an incident that occurred off the ball in the game.

Thomas-Asante appeared to swing an elbow into the face of Norwich's Pelle Mattsson shortly after the half hour mark.

Brandon Thomas-Asante during his Albion days (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The striker was not penalised for the incident - but both Norwich boss Philippe Clement and Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison were in agreement that Thomas-Asante was lucky to stay on the field.

Morrison said: "You can’t do that, you can’t just swing your arm into someone’s face.

“I think the referee might have been blocked off and so he needs help but, yes, I think he was lucky to stay on the pitch.”

Many have speculated whether the ex-Albion forward could now face retrospective action for the incident - if it is brought to the FA.

And it would be a case of de-ja vu for the striker - who faced a similar sanction during his time at Albion.

The striker was slapped with a three game retrospective ban having been hit with a violent conduct charge following a 3-3 draw between Albion and Chesterfield in the FA Cup back in January 2023.

Thomas-Asante escaped a dismissal during the game when he clashed with Jeff King in the dying seconds of the tie - before going on to head in a 93rd minute equaliser to force a replay.