'Back before you know it': John McGinn sends message to Aston Villa fans and makes 2016 quip after knee surgery
John McGinn insists he will be 'back before you know it' having undergone surgery on his knee following an injury against Everton earlier this month.
The Scotland international was assessed by doctors about how best to proceed with his knee injury - which he sustained in Villa's 1-0 defeat to Everton.
It was reported that the most likely scenario is that McGinn will miss between a month and six weeks - a period where Villa face a number of big games in three competitions.
McGinn took to social media on Tuesday to confirm he had undergone surgery and was now in his recovery.
And he also made a quip about a picture taken of him back in 2016 after a previous operation.
It is likely McGinn will return early in March - while Villa boss Unai Emery was already looking to bring in a midfield prior to his captain's injury.
Following injuries to McGinn, Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans, Villa have agreed a deal to bring Douglas Luiz back to Villa back, just 18 months on from his departure for Juventus.