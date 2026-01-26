Wolves reject offer for defender amid interest from Italian side
AS Roma have had a bid rejected for Wolves defender David Moller Wolfe, the Express & Star understands.
By Liam Keen
The Italian side have made contact over a potential deal for the Norwegian international in the final week of the winter transfer window and have made an initial low offer, which Wolves have turned down.
However, it is understood that Wolves currently have no desire to sell the 23-year-old.