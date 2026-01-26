Wolves forward set for medical ahead of loan move

The Wolves forward has already flown to Spain to complete the switch after the two clubs came to an agreement on a loan until the end of the season, without an option to buy.

The 21-year-old made the move to Wolves from Celta in the summer, in a £19.5million deal, but has struggled for game time under both Vitor Pereira and new boss Rob Edwards.

Lopez has played just 12 times in all competitions, including just two Premier League starts, and he returns to Spain for more game time.

Celta are covering Lopez' full wages until the end of the season and are also paying Wolves a small loan fee.