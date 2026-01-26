Wolves Fans' Verdict v Man City: Far from a disastrous defeat, but lessons learnt

John Lalley

After two wretched defeats within a week, City simply couldn’t afford to stutter against us and our set-up from the outset virtually assured that we wouldn’t be adding to their embarrassment.

It was always likely to be a rear guard action and we appeared to have voluntarily conceded the fact before a ball was kicked.

For all of their quality, City’s defence is susceptible when hit on the break. Wolves opted out of trying to exploit this option. City would likely have prevailed regardless of any tactics we employed, but sitting deep and watching them play offers no hope of retaliation.

Conceding both early and late during the first period guaranteed the outcome; City were satisfied to reassert themselves as winners rather than going full tilt to blitz us into oblivion. The woodwork saved us from additional damage in both halves as we struggled to make any meaningful impact in front of goal.

An improved second-half offered some opportunities from set-pieces with Mosquera unlucky on a couple of occasions with City’s defensive frailties if not glaringly exposed, at least clearly evident.