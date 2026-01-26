West Brom defender under contract until 2027 could be set for switch to Swedish top flight outfit after trial period

Michael Parker was a young left back who Albion brought in back in September 2024 - having recently been released from Burnley.

Parker, who hails from London, has had stints at both Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town - before moving to Burnley.

However, after his release, Albion saw something in the youngster and he was picked up by the Baggies.

Parker impressed under Richard Beale in the Baggies under 21 side - and was drafted into the first team squad last season by former boss Tony Mowbray amid an injury crisis which ironically came at his former club Burnley.

Parker was then rewarded with a new two year deal back in the summer - keeping him at Albion until 2027.

But earlier this month, he made a surprise move as he joined Swedish top flight side Orgryte on trial - spending two weeks with the club.

Parker in action for Albion under 21s last season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Now they are weighing up whether to make a move - and the defender, who has been speaking to local press in Sweden, said: "I’m open to coming here. I’ve enjoyed being here these two weeks. Now it’s up to God. What he wants will happen.”

The Swedish league is currently out of season - and kicks off again in April.

The club's director Pontus Farnerud shed a little more light on the situation - and stated conversations will take place as they look to see how much a deal would cost.

He added: "I can’t say that here and now. But we will, of course, talk to the agent shortly. Then we’ll see. That’s the most interesting thing for us, then it’s a bit about costs, what it would entail.

“Then we have to prioritise in relation to other positions and players that we are looking at. We have had a good dialogue with the agent, and the player has got a good feeling for the club. Then you never know, that’s how it is.”