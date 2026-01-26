Telford Tigers down leaders Swindon Wildcats late on with skipper the dramatic hero

Visitors Swindon, who lead the way in the NIHL National, appeared to have fought back from a two-goal deficit with the clash set for overtime at 3-3 in Telford.

But McKenzie struck a fine winner with less than four minutes on the clock. The Scot hammered in an accurate finish from a narrow left angle to leave Tom Watkins' hosts victorious on Sunday night.

The eye-catching victory was the perfect response to a 4-2 defeat at third-placed Leeds Knights 24 hours earlier which was a third reverse in succession.

After a goalless first period the Wiltshire visitors needed just 46 seconds to open the scoring through Owen Griffiths.

Tigers struck back after the midpoint of the second period as Brynley Capps found the back of the net having been teed up by Harry Ferguson.

Brynley Capps netted the opener and was player of the match against Swindon. Pic: Edward Bowen / ebphotography

The scoreline was still level at the beginning of the third period, where the hosts took advantage of a power play to edge ahead. Rhodes Mitchell-King swept in a fine finish at the near post from range after Caden Villegas was binned for slashing.

Rhodes Mitchell-King was on target with Telford Tigers' second in the victory over Swindon Wildcats. Pic: Edward Bowen / ebphotography

Patrick Brown, right, celebrates Tigers' third against Swindon. Pic: Edward Bowen / ebphotography

Tigers' Canadian Patrick Brown made it 3-1 with a cool finish on the breakaway with 13 minutes remaining.

But Wildcats dramatically hit back twice in five minutes to level through Aaron Nell and Edward Bradley.

McKenzie was the difference-maker once again to the delight of the Tigers' faithful to send Watkins' side into next weekend's action in fifth, four points adrift of fourth.