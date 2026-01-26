Liam Keen analysis: Wolves' team selection experiment falls short

Rob Edwards' side were expected to lose at the Etihad against Pep Guardiola's embarrassment of riches.

That was certainly not a surprise. However, Wolves were not humiliated on the day and were competitive in stages, as they continue their gradual improvement under Edwards.

What was a surprise was the head coache's team selection. He made one change and dropped Tolu Arokodare in favour of Jhon Arias, who stayed in his now normal position slightly deeper in midfield and Mateus Mane played a bit further forward with Hwang Hee-chan.

The decision to do this - and Edwards' explanation after the game - made a lot of sense. It allowed Wolves to spring counter-attacks, be quick in the transition and not lump the ball forward, only to invite pressure again when City inevitably won the ball back.

But for that to succeed, Wolves had to be compact defensively and perfect in their passing when they won the ball back in order to make the most of their transitions, but they did neither of those things.

Within six minutes they found themselves behind and it was a frustrating goal to concede.

Former Wolves man Matheus Nunes answered the boos from the away end by getting the better of Hugo Bueno and whipping in an excellent cross.

Ladislav Krejci (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

All three Wolves centre-backs - and particularly Yerson Mosquera - were undone by Omar Marmoush, who found it far too easy to finish. When Wolves needed to be compact and disciplined, they were opened up on one of the very first attacks.