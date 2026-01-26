'Grinding out games' - Kevin Wilkin credits AFC Telford United after win over King's Lynn

The Bucks remained in tenth place but cut the gap to the final playoff spot to just two points.

“Winning the three points is the most important thing. Kings Lynn are a good side; they're full-time, they move the ball well, have good players, and I think they're in a little bit of a false position in the league, and didn't allow us to have things all our own way," boss Wilkin said.

“I think, off the back of the previous week and the results that we've had and how we've had to come through them.

"Today was a challenge in other ways for us, but it's great that we meet that challenge and get through the other side of it. We take the points and now move on to Tuesday.”

Wilkin alluded to the previous weekend’s 8-0 crushing of Curzon Ashton, followed by an against-the-odds victory with ten players at Hornchurch in the Isuzu FA Trophy, which has increased hopes amongst supporters that a play-off push or Wembley final might emerge.