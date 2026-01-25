"We need to keep the positivity" - Wolves defender makes plea after City defeat

First half goals from Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo brought a close to Wolves' unbeaten streak after five games, marking their first defeat of 2026.

Rob Edwards' side have made significant improvements in recent weeks and Krejci - albeit frustrated at the defeat to City - wants to take the positives from Wolves' resurgence.

"Of course it will be ups and downs," the defender said.

"It cannot be only up and think we are winning everything or drawing everything. It's ups and downs and it's about us, how we will deal with it.

"We need to keep the positivity from the past results, what we did and also good things we did in this game, and continue.