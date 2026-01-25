Telford Tigers suffer third successive defeat against Leeds Knights

Tom Watkins' charges had been handed a double setback against Peterborough Phantoms and Romford Raiders prior to their latest defeat in Leeds.

Leeds drew first blood inside just the first 56 seconds after Matt Bissonnette set-up his Canadian compatriot Owen Sobchak to score.

Liam Peyton doubled the hosts' lead in the final seconds of the first period when he ruthlessly finished from a power play.

Rhodes Mitchell-King halved the deficit 21 seconds into the second period when he added the finishing touches to an attack involving Nick Oliver and Eric Henderson.

Henderson was at the heart of the action again when he registered an assist for Caelan McPhee to equalise for Tigers.

Balint Pakozdi restored the Knights' lead late in the second period after he was fed by Bowdyn Neely from yet another power play.

Sobchak turned provider for Bissionette in a role reversal of their opener, as Leeds made it 4-2 with seven minutes to go.

That result leaves Tigers clinging on to fifth spot but has cut them further adrift of the top four.

Tigers will be looking to respond when they return to home ice against Swindon Wildcats on Sunday evening.