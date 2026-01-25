Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Manchester City as unbeaten run comes to an end

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper did not do much wrong and was not at fault for the goals, while he did not make any big errors in general.

Steady: 6

Jackson Tchatchoua

A very lacklustre and negative performance from the wing-back, who slowed down Wolves' counter-attacks with a lack of quality.

Lacklustre: 5

Yerson Mosquera

The defender made some good interceptions and tried to attack too, although he got involved in some needless fouls.

Attacking: 6

Santi Bueno

He dealt with a lot of the danger well and was not at fault for the goals, often with good positioning.

Solid: 6