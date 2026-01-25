Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Manchester City as unbeaten run comes to an end
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Manchester City
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper did not do much wrong and was not at fault for the goals, while he did not make any big errors in general.
Steady: 6
Jackson Tchatchoua
A very lacklustre and negative performance from the wing-back, who slowed down Wolves' counter-attacks with a lack of quality.
Lacklustre: 5
Yerson Mosquera
The defender made some good interceptions and tried to attack too, although he got involved in some needless fouls.
Attacking: 6
Santi Bueno
He dealt with a lot of the danger well and was not at fault for the goals, often with good positioning.
Solid: 6