Steve Bull: Rob Edwards is improving Wolves every week

He is trying to put some belief and spirit into the side because if you haven't got any belief, you might as well throw away every game!

He's got them working hard throughout the thirds and you can see the lads are responding to that.

It was another clean sheet against Newcastle, which was a huge positive, as we haven't seen many this season.

We have been better at the back under Edwards, that is very clear.

Neither side could find the winning moment, which would have frustrated both teams, but I thought Newcastle had the better chances and looked more likely to score.