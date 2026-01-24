Shropshire bowlers are not afraid to hit the road

Both members of the County Cup-winning squad have headed north since Christmas – and Dicken was at it again today.

He was competing in the latest one-day winter sweep at Spen Victoria in Cleckhetaon as part of a 40-strong field that included big guns Chris Mordue, Ash Tattersley, Gareth Coates and Bob Hitchen.

Meanwhile, a promoter has paid tribute to Farr for his commitment to the game in the winter.

Farr headed to Huddersfield on Sunday for a one-day 16 at Griffin Private, losing 21-17 in round one, leading Gareth Metcalf to declare: “Reece made the long pilgrimage after an early exit - that’s a lot of miles to replay missed bowls in your head. Commitment though, got to respect it.”



Back in Shropshire, the Bandit Bowls one-dayer was planned today for Joules BC in Market Drayton, with the winter series at Shifnal tomorrow – both weather permitting.

- The venue for the county association’s AGM has finally been confirmed as Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club on Saturday, February 7 (11am start) after a search for a suitably sized venue in North Shropshire failed.

---

It was worth the wait for Shrewsbury Indoor Bowling Club as their first friendly match of the winter ended in a convincing victory.

They overpowered visiting Wollescote Hall by 52 shots in a five rink triples match on Saturday at the Sports Village.

“The Shrewsbury team, familiar with their own green, started off in fine form whilst the visiting club from Stourbridge took time to find their feet,” said club captain Cynthia Hedley. “Confident Shrewsbury strode well ahead on three rinks and the final result was an impressive victory by 112-60 on shots, the best winning rink being Reg Reece and Theresa Hancock with Skip Chris Sherriff.

Wollescote Hall have not got their own indoor green but do use the rink at Bromsgrove and, unlike many clubs nowadays, are sometimes willing to travel.

“The next match in the weekend friendly series will be Sunday, February 15, against Church Gresley,” added Hedley.

---

The top five in the Bandit Bowls winter series points table ignored a poor forecast to march on towards the big money finals day.

After a no-go the previous weekend, round 14 went ahead at Greenfields on Sunday with promoter Jamie Brookes saluting all those who took part at the Shrewsbury club.

“We had another good showing of 61 and, even with a poor, rainy forecast, ended up with some good bowling,” he said.

Series leaders Callum Wraight, Terry Howard, Meurig Davies, Liam Badwick and Daz Fielding all won their 13-up round robin groups as the grand finals day on March 29 draws closer.

Local table-toppers were Emmet McKinley, Joe Dicken, Chris Elsbury, Josh Cotton, Michael Cooper Vicki McNally and Lee Walmsley and the 15 group winners were completed by Louie Hill, Mel Humphreys and Graham Rogers.

“This coming Sunday is at Shifnal and the one-dayer on Saturday is at Joules in Market Drayton, after we had an absolutely fantastic day last weekend with 32 on Monkmoor’s lovely running green,” added Brookes.