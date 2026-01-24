Rob Edwards explains team selection following Wolves' defeat to Man City

Jorgen Strand Larsen stayed on the bench and was joined by Tolu Arokodare, as Jhon Arias came in, setting Wolves up to flood the midfield.

Larsen was introduced at half-time with Wolves 2-0 down and the team benefitted, but Edwards explained his reasoning for the change.

"We made the change because obviously they can suffocate you and starve you in possession," he said.

"So that's the reason for the change in the line-up, we wanted to try and take the ball more. We weren't quite able then to break lines and find real opportunities in the first half and then get behind them.

"I thought their pressing was excellent and they played really well and stopped us doing that, but that was the intention because if we'd have just kicked it back or gone direct or tried to just get behind them with one pass, I just think then they'd take the ball back off us and begin to build again.

"That was the intention, that was the rationale behind the change and that's what we tried to do."