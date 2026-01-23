Wolves reject Leeds United bid for striker
Wolves have rejected a bid from Leeds United for Jorgen Strand Larsen, the Express & Star understands.
By Liam Keen
The striker is attracting interest from several clubs this month - including Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Crystal Palace - and fellow Premier League side Leeds have now had a bid turned down.
Wolves are under no pressure to sell and are not pushing to offload him in this transfer window, however they have always been open to sales this month for the right price, with relegation to the Championship likely.