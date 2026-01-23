"They've got to make us better" - Rob Edwards on Wolves' work to make signings this month

The Premier League's bottom-placed club are yet to bring any players in, while several members of their squad including Jorgen Strand Larsen, Emmanuel Agbadou and Joao Gomes are attracting interest.

The head coach admits he expects Wolves to do some business before the window closes, but that he does not want to bring players in if they are not the right fit.

"What we've got to do is what's right for the squad here," he said.

"We want to try and maybe bring a couple in, but it's got to fit within the group and what we don't want to do is bring people in unnecessarily.