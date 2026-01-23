The New Saints kick off Championship group with home game after mid-season split

Saints ended phase one of the league season with a 1-0 victory over Colwyn Bay last week, secured by an early goal from Jordan Williams, his 21st league goal of the season.

It allowed them to further widen the gap between themselves and second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads at the top of the table.

The league has now split into the six top sides and six bottom teams ahead of the final 10 matches of the season.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison, pleased with his side’s position at the start of their Championship Conference fixtures, said: “Looking back at it now, you reflect and you compare. I think we were one point ahead this time last season, so I think we’re three points better off but six points ahead where we were one point ahead last season.

“I think we’ve scored three less goals, but conceded six or seven less as well, so you look at it and you try to compare moving back.

“We’ve been a little bit disappointed at times in the first half of the season, and I don’t think we’ve been at our best some of the times.

“But then you reflect and compare to last season and we’re probably in a better place now than what we were this time last season, so hopefully we kick on like we did last season.”

Harrison gave a debut in midfield to Eoin Farrell and has also yesterday brought Isaac Jefferies in from Cardiff City on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell.

Barry Town United head to Oswestry tomorrow in fifth place in the table. The two clubs will also meet in next month’s Nathaniel MG Cup final at Penybont’s DragonBet Stadium on February 28.