Rob Edwards opens up on Leeds' failed bid to sign Wolves striker

The Yorkshire club had an offer believed to be more than £30million rejected by Wolves, while a number of clubs including Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and West Ham have shown interest in signing him this month.

It is understood Wolves value Larsen at more than £40million but are not desperate to sell this month, and Edwards has maintained that the striker has been professional behind the scenes.

The head coach said: “The bid came back last week or early this week. He's been great, he's trained really well.

“He'll be part of the squad tomorrow, he trained well today, so there has been no change.

"He's trained really, really well, and really that's all I'm looking at at the moment.

"I'm seeing a player with a focus and a really good attitude.”

Emmanuel Agbadou and Joao Gomes are also attracting interest, while Fer Lopez is in talks to go on loan to Celta Vigo.

On potential departures, Edwards added: “I've maintained this all the way along, we're not under any pressure to sell at all, we want to try to be as strong as we can throughout this period now.

“Unless we feel it's the right thing for the football club, no one will go.

“No one’s been knocking on my door. They’ve all shown a really good attitude and a desire to be here and train, so if that continues, then it’s pretty straightforward.

“If we're bringing anyone to the club, it’s because they fit and they want to be here. Hopefully, our performances over the last six, seven weeks, there’s some positive signs there.

"Anyone that could be (coming in) can see what they’re coming into and can see some positives there.”