New boss needs to be up to speed in crucial clash for Shawbury United - non-league previews

Third-bottom Shawbury - who are one point shy of the safety line - host rock-bottom Wolves Sporting, who have just five points to their name.

Victory would likely lift them above fourth-bottom Alsager Town, who visit third-placed Eccleshall, and drag Shropshire rivals Market Drayton Town back into danger.

Drayton don't play again until Tuesday, but boss Dan Dawson issued an apology after they were hit for seven by league leaders Runcorn Town last weekend.

"I'm really annoyed because they haven't beaten us, we've beaten ourselves by a big score," added Dawson. "We conceded seven and I don't think any of them were a good goal."

Boswell's former club Telford Town - up in second, but a long way short of runaway leaders Runcorn - are on the road at Sandbach United, while Allscott Heath host Stockport Georgians and Haughmond travel to Cammell Laird 1907.

Seventh-placed Shifnal Town and eighth-placed Bootle are locked together on 44 points, with both trying to bridge the four-point gap to the play-off positions.

Whitchurch Alport will have gone 29 days without a match by the time they welcome Brocton to Yockings Park - with club legend Alex Hughes due to make his 250th appearance for Alport.

AFC Bridgnorth boss Jack Griffiths, meanwhile, is braced for a tough test away to a Cradley Town side battling to stay out of the Midland One relegation zone.

“They have had to rebuild this season, but they are getting themselves together and it’s going to be a tough test,” said Griffiths, whose side are nine points adrift of the play-off places. "They are fighting for lives as well, so we expect that to be a tough game.

"We have got some tough games coming up - we have got (leaders) Knowle and (play-off-chasing) Heather St John's - so we will know where we are in a couple of weeks."

Ludlow Town could spark a bid for the Hellenic League Division One play-offs with victory at Stonehouse Town, who are seven points above Ludlow in fourth.