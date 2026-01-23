Man City v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

As they prepare to take on Manchester City tomorrow, two players have been out for a while with substantial knocks, but will they now be available for Rob Edwards' side?

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 0% chance

Bellegarde was back on the grass last week doing individual work, as he prepared for his return following his hamstring injury he sustained in early December.

Edwards previously said he was hopeful of having the Haiti international back 'within the next few weeks', while he also spoke of his excitement of getting Bellegarde into his new-found system for Wolves.