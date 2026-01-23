Man City v Wolves preview: Competitive Wolves need to be perfect against City

Before Christmas, Wolves fans were more concerned about not surpassing Derby's record points low of 11, but now a renewed hope and optimism has seen Wolves become competitive in the Premier League again.

Rob Edwards has been able to find a system, personnel and style that is suiting his team and they are now five matches unbeaten in all competitions and one of few teams not to lose in 2026.

Relegation is highly likely, of course, but the head coach has got his team playing, fighting, competing and with that they have restored some pride in Wolves again.

Manchester City are tough opponents for any side, particular the team bottom of the Premier League, and they could be an even more dangerous opponent when they are wounded.

Losing back-to-back matches to Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League - and being beaten fairly comfortably in both - is unusual territory for Pep Guardiola.

They will be desperate to return to winning ways at the Etihad on Saturday, as Wolves hope to continue their upwards trajectory.