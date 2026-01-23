'Keep going': Jayson Molumby sends clear West Brom message and makes 'responsibility' point after late Derby drama

The midfielder returned to the Albion starting line-up alongside Ousmane Diakite at Derby - and Albion were arguably the better side in the first half before a goalkeeping error led to the opening goal.

A second half with limited chances looked like it was going to end with Albion slumping to a club record eleventh straight away defeat.

But Chris Mepham popped up with a 95th minute equaliser to end that run - and give the Albion fans something to cheer about.

Molumby insisted that Albion players know they have to take responsibility for the errors that have cost them this season.

But he insisted Albion won't give up and will try and use this point as a kickstart to their fight for survival.

He said: "We have to keep going. Listen we have been well below par this year for this club.

"Individual errors have cost us like tonight, it was an individual error, I've had a few myself this season.

"But the main message from tonight is that we never gave up, we never stopped believing.

"We've got to stick together and get results, especially away from home. We've been strong at home but we need to pick on and do much better.

"Like I said before, we have been well below par this season, and us as players have taken responsibility.

"A club of this size shouldn't in the position it is but we are.

"I've been here a long time, we need to do better and kick on now."