"It’s completely untrue" - Wolves boss has say on reports of player refusing to play

Wolves and Besiktas have been in dialogue over a move this month, after the Turkish side had two bids rejected, one for a loan and one for a permanent £12million deal.

Negotiations have continued and a deal could still be struck before the transfer window closes, but Edwards is adamant that Agbadou has not asked Wolves to leave or refused to train or play, as reports in Turkey claimed.

He also confirmed Agbadou will be in the squad to face Manchester City.

"It’s completely untrue," Edwards said when asked about those reports.