"I'm looking forward to seeing him back" - Rob Edwards excited about Wolves playmaker nearing return from injury

The 27-year-old last played on December 8, when he scored in the defeat to Manchester United before going off with a hamstring injury.

Last week he returned to the grass to do individual work as he nears a return and since he was sidelined, Wolves have moved to a midfield three with two number eights.

Edwards has high hopes for Bellegarde in this new system when he does get back on the pitch.

"I really do think he will (suit the system), so I'm looking forward to seeing him back," Edwards said.

"But when he does come back, we want to make sure he stays back as well, so we can't rush it.