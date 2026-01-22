Williams is up and running in 2026 with Shropshire Cross Country success

The Shrewsbury AC athlete, who is from Bishop's Castle, strode to an impressive victory in the women's race as she clinched her third senior Shropshire title in a time of 25 minutes six seconds.

She finished 36 seconds ahead of silver medallist, Oswestry's Alison Lavender (25.42), while last year's runner-up Sophie Hurst, who lives in Shropshire and runs for Coventry, was third in 27.29.

Williams becomes only the sixth Shropshire woman to win three titles. Her first senior victory was in 2023 when the former Oxford University student surprised many when she came home to win by 15 seconds ahead of the 14 time champion Claire Martin from Telford.

For the last two years she has been an impressive front running winner with big leads at the end of the race.

A total of 58 women finished and the age group winners were: Under 20s Emily Gapper; Over 35s Alison Lavender 25.42; Over 40s Helen Stokes 29.23; Over 45s Vicky Morris 29.55; Over 50s Claire Ward 34.08; Over 55s Rachel Coupe 30.00; Over 60s Sara Rex 38.24; Over 65s Libby Collinson 38.12.

Shrewsbury won the team race for the sixth time in the last eight years with 15 points. Telford AC were runners-up and Bridgnorth Running Club third.

The masters team spoils also went to Shrewsbury with Bridgnorth RC second and Oswestry Olympians third.

Men's race winner Patrick Townsend (244), runner-up Matthew Collins (280) and third-placed Daniel Elliott (223) Picture: Gareth Bellamy

The men's race saw Birmingham Running and Triathlon Club's Patrick Townsend claim victory in a 101-strong field.

He finished five seconds ahead of Oswestry's Matthew Collins to claim the title for the first time.

Shrewsbury AC's Daniel Elliott, who was the runner-up last year, took home the bronze.

Shrewsbury bagged two more golds in the team and masters races. Oswestry took the silver in the team event and Telford AC bronze.

Shropshire Shufflers finished second in the masters race with Telford AC completing the top three.

The age group winners were: Under 20 Daniel Newman, 33.59; Over 35s Daniel Turner 36.41; Over 40s Paul Aston 36.26; Over 45s Luke Humphreys 35.01; Over 50s James Stuart 36.54; Over 55s Paul Coupe 42.40; Over 60s Eric Fowler 41.23; Over 65s Andy Clarke 43.37; Over 70s Andy Lewis 50.30.

The junior age group races took place before the senior events and Kody Gilbody led a Telford AC one, two, three in the under 17 boys' category.

He won comfortably in 20.56 with Lewis Howard (21.25) second and James Gaulder (21.52) third.

Their efforts secured the team award for Telford with Shrewsbury second.

Daisy Robinson (Shrewsbury AC) won the under 17 girls' race in 19.29 with her team-mate Chloe Stuart second, just over a minute behind. Telford's Emily McCabe completed the top three.

Thomas Lay led a Shrewsbury AC clean sweep of the medals in the under 15 boys' and team race, winning in 15.53.

Lewis Dutton was 25 seconds behind in second with Oscar Adams claiming bronze.

Libby Coss (Shrewsbury AC) was an impressive winner of the under 15 girls' race.

She clocked a time of 16.14 to finish 45 seconds ahead of team-mate Emma-Jayne Charman. Philippa Godfrey (Telford Triathlon Club) was third.

Shrewsbury won the team race with Telford AC second.

There was more success for Shrewsbury AC as Luca Lillywhite (12.09) powered to victory in the under 13 boys' race.

His team-mate Logan Watkin (12.46) bagged silver and Telford AC's George Nicholls took bronze.

Shrewsbury AC won the team race with Wrekin Harriers second and Telford AC third.

Roni Kohring triumphed in the under 13 girls' race, representing the Warriors Club.

Her younger sister Norah claimed the bronze with Lucy Hardcastle splitting the siblings to take silver.

Shrewsbury AC got the better of Telford AC by just four points to win another team gold.

The next big event in the racing calendar is the Shropshire Schools Cross Country Championships at Oswestry School on Saturday, February 7.