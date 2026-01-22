Stick or twist and possible changes: Four big headaches Eric Ramsay faces as West Brom search for Norwich shocker response

It has been a disastrous start to life at Albion for the new manager - with a late defeat against promotion chasers Middlesbrough followed by a 5-0 thumping at home to Norwich City on Tuesday.

The result was Albion's worst home defeat in the second tier in their history.

Ramsay has had to pick the bones out of such a damaging loss - and will now try and spark a response against the Rams on Friday.

Here is a look at some of the biggest headaches and issues the new Baggies head coach has to address:

Stick or twist

Ramsay has come in and switched the Baggies' system to a back three/back five.

Against Boro, the thought behind it was clear. Soak up pressure and play on the break and at times it worked.

But shipping eight goals in two games has shown overall it may not have been the right move.

In time it could be, but there is an argument to say he has tried to make too many changes too soon.

Chris Mepham in action against Norwich City on Tuesday (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Now he has the dilemma of whether to stick with his principles and try and make it work, which could well happen, or make a switch.