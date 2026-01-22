"I feel that Nathan listens" - Wolves boss confident in recruitment improvement

2025 was a year of disastrous recruitment for Wolves that has ultimately led them to this season, where they are expected to be relegated from the Premier League.

Nathan Shi has since taken over from Jeff Shi as club chairman on an interim basis, but he is firmly in the running for the permanent role, and the head coach has faith that Wolves will fine tune their recruitment going forward with the help of technical director Matt Jackson.

When asked if he is confident Wolves can improve recruitment with their current structure, Edwards said: "I am, I feel that.

"Even when it's Jacko, Nathan and myself having conversations, I feel that there's a real good alignment there. I feel that Nathan listens, which is really, really helpful and really good.