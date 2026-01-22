Alport return with a bang as they hit the Town

After the weather wiped the previous weekend’s action, Alport hit the ground running as they emerged 5-3 victors from a lively Premier Division encounter.

Alport led 2-1 at the break thanks to strikes from Chris Owen and Tom Clive. Logan Wittaker replied.

Aw Sileye Soumare equalised early in the second half before Alex Hughes and Owen netted in quick succession to put Alport in charge.

Wittaker reduced the deficit, but there was to be no dramatic comeback as Josh Madeley wrapped up the scoring with the hosts’ fifth.

Alex Hughes scored for Alport Pic: Liam Pritchard

Gobowen Celtic edged out visiting NC United by the odd goal in five.

Tristan Lloyd, Jack Hughes and Luke Dwyer netted for Celtic with Ronan McGreal and Lewi Neate scoring for the visitors.

Wrockwardine Wood are sitting second in the standings following a 2-1 home success against Llanymynech.

Marc Perry and substitute Liam Josephs bagged the goals that secured the points.

Wood are three points behind leaders Church Stretton, but have played two games more.

Dawley Town triumphed 2-0 at Shrewsbury Up & Comers and sit in third place with games in hand on the sides above them.

Daniel Beddows and Brodie Mcleod were the men on the mark for Dawley.

FC Nations enjoyed an impressive return to action as they beat Bridgnorth Spartans 3-0 at home.

Action from Wrockwardine Wood's 2-1 win Pic: Euan Manning Photography

Shrewsbury Juniors served up a five-star show to beat Wem Town 5-1.

The Division One action served up plenty of goals with Allscott Heath Reserves leading the way.

They turned on the style to triumph 8-3 away to bottom-of-the-table AFC Weston Rhyn.

Ryan Jones and Emmanuel Osei proved too hot to handle for the home defence as they netted seven times between them.

Jones shaded the individual honours with a four-goal salvo, while Osei bagged a hat-trick. Gary Armstrong scored Allscott’s other goal, while Gary Breeze (two) and James Greenshields struck for the hosts.

Daniel James and Connor Smith both scored twice as Ercall 1975 beat visiting Mereside Rangers 5-1.

Owen Rigby also netted for the winners with Charlie Warren replying.

Brown Clee are second in the table after beating St Martins 3-2.

They are one point behind leaders Ercall Rangers having played three games more. Rangers' clash at FC Nations Development was postponed.

Ercall Colts also bagged a tight win - beating Shawbury United Development 2-1.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development and Ercall Evolution served up a nine-goal thriller at Salop Unison Club.

Ercall eventually gained the points after winning 5-4 despite having Bobby Agyemang-Afful sent off.

Evan Adjei (two), Sidick Abubakar, Hewa Majid and Liam Williams were on target for Ercall. Kristian Bate (two), Daniel Churn and Jamie Robinson scored for the home side.

Wrockwardine beat Llanymynech Pic: Euan Manning Photography

Haughmond Development headed home with the points following a 3-0 win at Wem Town Colts.

Wrockwardine Wood Development and SAHA FC shared the points following a 2-2 draw. Ryan McPartland and Kai Cook struck for Wrockwardine.