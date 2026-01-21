Having fought back to almost claim a point against promotion chasing Middlesbrough on Friday - Albion were left embarrassed by a four goal second half collapse against the Canaries at The Hawthorns on Tuesday evening.

Having trailed by the odd goal at the break - Albion capitulated in the second period with players subjected to loud chants of 'you're not fit to wear the shirt', in the latter stages of the game.

The result leaves Albion hovering just above the drop zone - with the picture looking bleak.

Sides below them have as many as three games in hand on Ramsay's side - with Albion now facing a relegation dogfight.

Prior to their Norwich humiliation, most bookies had Albion had around 18/1 to go down this season.

But the manner of Tuesday night's loss and the position it leaves Albion in has felt in the shift in the odds overnight.

Some bookies are now offering relegation odds on Albion for around 8/1 - but many are down as low as 6/1.

Sheffield Wednesday, who have been rooted to the foot of the table all season are odds on to go down - while only Oxford, Portsmouth, Blackburn, Norwich and Charlton sit below Albion in terms of sides tipped for the drop.