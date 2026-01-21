Shrewsbury Town turn down latest offer from The New Saints owner Mike Harris
Shrewsbury Town have rebuffed another offer to buy the club from The New Saints owner Mike Harris.
By Derek Bish
The latest, sent to Shrewsbury two weeks ago, was for £4million - which the Shropshire Star understands to be substantially short of Roland Wycherley’s asking price.
And Salop have dismissed the latest offer as a 'publicity exercise' and accused Harris on reneging on previous agreements.
As part of his offer, Harris said he would have immediately invested a further £3.5m into the club - primarily used to strengthen the playing squad.