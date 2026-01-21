Shrewsbury Town turn down latest offer from The New Saints owner Mike Harris

The latest, sent to Shrewsbury two weeks ago, was for £4million - which the Shropshire Star understands to be substantially short of Roland Wycherley’s asking price.

And Salop have dismissed the latest offer as a 'publicity exercise' and accused Harris on reneging on previous agreements.

As part of his offer, Harris said he would have immediately invested a further £3.5m into the club - primarily used to strengthen the playing squad.