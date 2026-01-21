Mike Harris: My first offer to buy Shrewsbury Town was for £10million

The New Saints owner has held a long-term interest in purchasing Salop, with his latest offer for the club submitted earlier this month and swiftly rejected.

Shrewsbury have dismissed the latest offer as a 'publicity exercise' and accused Harris of reneging on previous agreements.

But Harris believes a first offer of £10m, with a further £2m to be invested immediately into the club - which he claims was made 18 months ago - could have been struck at the time.

He said: “It was around that figure I offered the very first time - he wanted a bit more than that, but I’m sure that would have been a price we could have done.

“But as time went by, I think he misunderstood my first bid, which I’m pleased he did because I would have been sitting on a pig in a poke.

“It would have probably been one of the worst investments I ever made.”