Harries ends Bandit Bowls drought at Monkmoor - bowls round-up

Having won the two successive one-day competitions at the end of November, the Sir John Bayley star had endured a frustrating run, losing in two finals to county No.1 Callum Wraight on December 13 and 27.

But the Shropshire senior team regular was not to be denied on Saturday at Monkmoor as he came out on top of a bumper entry of 32 at the Shrewsbury club.

He raced to a 21-6 victory over Emmet McKinley in the final, the Oxon bowler having earlier beaten Wraight 13-10 in the last 16.

Harries’ route to the lion’s share of a £227 prize fund saw him beat homester Keith Wall 21-6 in the semi-finals while McKinley was defeating BB promoter Jamie Brookes 21-15.

Quarter-final scores - Wall 21 Rob Renke 16; Harries 21 Cheryl Caswell 11; Brookes 21 Nigel Ferrington 17; McKinley 21 Lee Walmsley 11.

District Invitation League

The title challengers in two Shropshire winter bowls leagues are fast falling by the wayside.

Chirk look home and dry in their bid to retain the long-established District Invitation League crown in Whitchurch after closest rivals Archibald Worthington and Crewe were locked in a stalemate.

And Bylet’s hopes of pushing reigning champions Shifnal in the Allscott Heath league suffered on Monday as they were held to a narrow win on the artificial green.

AWC edged to a 6-4 (110-98 on aggregate) win over Crewe with Clay Flattley & Alan Ball 21-5 doubles winners on Monday, but Chirk – who face Adderley tonight – are still 19 points clear after hammering Calverhall 10-0 (126-48) to remain the only unbeaten team this campaign.

Bylet could only manage a 15-12 points win over Trench at Allscott where the Avengers, hoping for runners-up spot, play tonight and Shifnal tomorrow against Wollerton.

Tanners Shropshire League



The management of a top Shropshire bowling league will start its centenary year with a key meeting this week.

Officers of the Tanners Shropshire League meet to plot a way forward for the 2026 season after the difficulties of having 31 teams in two top divisions last year.

“Clubs have been asked to consider a change in the composition of the Friday night divisions for the coming season,” said a league spokesperson.

“An option which the management committee has put forward is to revert to three divisions and this will be discussed further at the next executive meeting (later in January) when the views of clubs have been requested.

“If this option is adopted it is proposed that the extra Fridays at the end of the season would be used for the Tanner and Champagne Cups."

Officers will also discuss plans to mark the centenary milestone further, having already talked about a special league presentation evening and a doubles competition inviting pairs from every club to take part.