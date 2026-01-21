Fan column: Inadequate transfer window damaged Wolves despite recent improvement

Much of the discontent stemming from the remnants of this awful season can be traced to the perceived inadequacies of the pre-season recruitment of incoming players.

What Jeff Shi described as ‘a good window’ was in reality an impoverished mishmash of newcomers without a scintilla of experience in Premier League football. Ranked alongside the calibre of departed personnel, hustled out of the club to balance the books and triggering an alarming and damaging decline in standards, the contrast remains stark.

This shrinking pool of talent is defined by our desperate position in the league and the damage has been incalculable.

There’s been a glimmer of optimism lately buttressed in how Wolves frustrated Newcastle at Molineux. Watching Jackson Tchatchoua having his best game for the club against the Magpies suggested that it may be time for some mid-season reappraisal. He’s blessed with speed in abundance; taking him on in a foot-race is a fool’s errand but initially it appeared that he offered little to complement his blistering pace.