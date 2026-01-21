Academy graduate backed to continue taking Wolves chance

The left-wing-back was first choice under Vitor Pereira but briefly lost his place when Edwards took over, as he battled some injury issues that saw him miss a handful of games.

H.Bueno won his place back from David Moller Wolfe and has kept it ever since, and he backed up that decision with an impressive display against Newcastle.

"I think Hugo's been really, really good since he's come in," the head coach said.

"Wolfe has played a number of games for us and has had a good opportunity and we've looked at almost everybody now in the games that we've had.

"I really do think Hugo's been very consistent and played at a really high level in all of the games that he's played."