Wolves boss' high praise for maverick defender Yerson Mosquera

The Colombian has secured his place in the starting XI since Edwards took charge and he has caught the eye with his performances.

That included some remarkable attacking runs from defence against Newcastle and the head coach has high hopes for Mosquera.

Edwards said: "Wow, he's some guy, isn't he?

"He's so committed, he's so bold and he was almost our biggest counter-attacking threat in the second half from right centre-back.

"I think the fans are beginning to really, really like him and hopefully he can become a bit of a fans' favourite because he's really, really committed.

"I love that something different that he's got, but he'll sprint back and go make a tackle as well.

"Another really good performance from Yerson."