Premier League set for rule changes - bowls round-up

Tonight’s annual meeting of the Premier League at Meole Brace BC (7.30pm) includes rule change proposals suggested by the sport’s governing body to bring organising structures up to date.

“Mainly the rule changes are just including the stuff out of the sample constitution sent out by the British Crown Green Bowling Association,” said Premier chief Rob Burroughs.

But one other change could see the fine for Premier clubs withdrawing from its team knockout for the Mayhew Trophy doubled to £50, which Burroughs admitted may be contentious.

In his role as treasurer he will report a loss of £220 on the 2025 season while president Andy Smith will pay tribute to the 14 teams captains for their efforts and thank league sponsors Taylor Support.

The meeting at the Shrewsbury club will end, as usual, with the formulation of the 2026 fixtures that will feature for the first time Woore, promoted after their play-off final success over Horsehay last October.

Shrewsbury Ladies Bowling League

Twenty four hours is all that’s left if clubs in the Shrewsbury Ladies Bowling League want to see changes this season.

“Any new rule change proposals must be with Lesley Winwood (secretary) by Wednesday, January 21,” said a league spokeswoman.

There were 10 teams in the league in 2025 and, for the second year running, Allscott Heath A finished top of the table.

They will be officially crowned as champions at the league’s joint AGM and presentation on Monday, February 16, at Bowring BC in Wellington (7.15pm).

Sir John Bayley League



The newcomers to Shropshire’s newest winter bowls league have roared out of the blocks.

Adderley stalwart Gary Whitehall is leading Village People in part two of the Sir John Bayley League and they took to the top green at the Wellington club in style.

Whitehall won 21-8 in a whitewash win in their four singles-one doubles fixture to top the table after the opening week.

But 7-1 winners Winter Warriors, runners-up in part one of the league, take on Castlefields tonight aiming to take over pole position.