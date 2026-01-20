Market Drayton Town apology as Gingerbread Men crumble against leaders

It was a Greenfields afternoon to forget for the hosts as Runcorn had thrashed in four goals by half-time and added another three unanswered strikes to their tally as the Gingerbread Men crumbled.

Drayton's impressive pre-Christmas form in North West Counties First Division has fallen away with a third defeat on the spin, albeit runaway leaders Runcorn have a 13-point gap at the summit having lost just once in the league this term.

Dawson's side have no fixture this weekend but are back at home next Tuesday for the rearranged Sandbach United fixture, which fell to weather conditions on January 3. The Town boss could only say sorry after his side fell apart against the table-toppers.

"Firstly let me apologise to any paying fan and any fan not there today - that is not good enough from us," Dawson said.

"Runcorn are a decent side, top of the table for a reason, but I'm really annoyed because they haven't beaten us, we've beaten ourselves by a big score.

"We conceded seven and I don't think any of them were a good goal.

"You have games like this where things don't go your way, bounce your way, it's a few games in a row now we've had chances cleared off the line.

"It's frustrating and I appreciate the disappointment. I don't think the game reflects the scoreline but it is what it is. As a side and unit we need to rebuild from that, wipe it clean and go again."

Town have slipped to 15th in the division, two places and five points clear of the relegation places.

Dawson promised an intense gym session for his players in the week following the defeat, but reserved praise for new recruit Ollie Griffiths, the signing from Stone, who impressed from the bench.